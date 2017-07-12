Crown recognises Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust settlement mandate

Recognition by the Crown has been given to the Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust to represent Ngāti Hāua in the negotiation of all their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

The recognition reportedly follows 'careful consideration' of Ngāti Hāua’s mandating process, submissions received in response to public notification, and consideration of the views expressed by submitters.

Ngāti Haua Iwi Trust Chair Eugene Topine says in addition to numerous hui, the Trust ran a postal ballot in which the vast majority of valid votes were in support of their mandate.

"Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust has worked hard to achieve a clear mandate from Ngāti Hāua, and now with recognition by Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson and Minister of Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell we can move forward,” says Mr Topine.

As part of the public notification and submissions process, the Crown received six submissions regarding the Trust’s Deed of Mandate.

Ngāti Hāua will shortly begin discussions over the Terms of Negotiation.

"Achieving a successful settlement with the Crown is crucial for the development of Ngāti Hāua. It’s important that we now unite as an iwi and move forward together,” says Mr Topine.

A wānanga will be held on 22 and 23 July at Ngāpuwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui to outline Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust’s intentions and process.