Countdown and The Salvation Army have teamed up to provide food to more than 30,000 families in need across the country.

The Food Rescue Winter Appeal aims to help New Zealanders who are struggling to make ends meet during the cold months.

Customers can donate food in any Countdown store via the designated purple Food Rescue bins or donate a winter food bundle online via The Foodbank Project.

Donated items are then distributed through The Salvation Army's community hubs across the country.