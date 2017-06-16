Conference to focus on Whānau Ora achievements & future

Reviewing the evidence, innovative work and planning for the future will be the centre of Pasifika Futures’ Whānau Ora Conference, to be held at the James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor in Wellington on 31 July and 1 August.

Whānau Ora partners and key agencies will come together to acknowledge the commissioning work undertaken during the last three years, to share experiences, and to celebrate the Whānau Ora journey in addition to planning for the future.

Debbie Sorensen, Pasifika Futures Chief Executive says, “All our partners will be under one roof to share with us their experiences with Whānau Ora, their plans, and talk about the aspirations and successes of families they work with. It will be a significant two-day conference.”

“There will be dialogue on the results based on meaningful outcomes of being financially independent and resilient, living long and healthy lives, being educated, skilled and employed, leading and caring for families and communities.”

The conference is also aimed at the challenge and future opportunities for the programme based on evidence of families involved, describing their journeys.

“There is also a lot of planning for the future using positive data and the evidence we have which demonstrates significant improvement in the commissioning model and working with key organisations to do the best they can to support more families.”

“The conference is fundamental to determine a future way of working with our partners so more will have better access to a range of services, greater participation in education, better housing, better nutrition, higher household incomes and to deliver on those significant outcomes.”