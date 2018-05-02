A company requests deliberate mispronunciation of te reo Māori

An Auckland-based commercial voiceover artist makes a living using his voice, but for the first time, he refused to voice a script after the client insisted he pronounces Waimate, as why-mat-ee. David Ward then took to his twitter account and said,

"Hey Taika Waititi, for the first time in 18 years, I refused to voice scripts today. I don't care if it's what the customer wants. My voice pays our mortgage and I won't lend it to this. 'Low level' racism like pronunciation is still racism and this is NOT 'the white way'."

He told Kawekōrero he went public with the issue because it has been bothering him for a long time specifically with sports commentary and general conversation. He believes a little bit of respect is all that's required.

"I didn't make this stand for me, this is an issue that has been in New Zealand for a long time, and it didn't feel comfortable saying Waimate Why-mat-ee, it doesn't sit right like a little stone in my shoe," says the Commercial Voice Artist.

Ward is a big advocate of having a positive attitude towards correct pronunciation but says its a frequent request from clients to mispronounce Māori words with a 'pākehā tone'.

"I used to live in Marlborough and I was asked to say a place named Okaramio but they wanted me to say it Oak-a-ramy-o because 'that was just the way it was said' and society doesn't dictate how you say things, it is a case of saying it the correct way or not saying it at all."

The commercial voice artist got into trouble over this particular incident and believes people are just lazy. He won't name the company who made the request to mispronounce Waimate because he says it achieves nothing.

"I go to Anzac day and I get emotional, I get teary-eyed for people that have put their lives on the line one hundred years ago for us, and then it makes me shudder to think what they might think us having had the ultimated sacrifice made by them to then one hundred years later when we can't even say the native language properly, to me it's very insulting."