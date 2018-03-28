Christina Aguilera stripped down

On Kawekōrero's pae pāpori segment today, another celebrity has come out publically doing away with make-up. Singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera has followed in the footsteps of Alicia Keys going through a new image transformation that has twitter followers raving. The songstress showed a stripped-down version of herself for Paper magazine as part of her new transformation.

The 37-year-old told the magazine, "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

Photos provided by Zoey Grossman.