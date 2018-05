Cheyenne Wilson of Ngāi Tuhoe and Te Arawa descent is a finalist in this year's Ahuwhenua Young Farmer of The Year Award.

She says about five years ago she stumbled upon dairying and hasn't looked back since.

Wilson is currently the assistant manager on a farm in Ashburton but will move to Culverden in North Canterbury to manage a 600 cow farm.

She says she is humbled to be named a finalist and has set a goal of becoming a strong Māori female leader in the dairy industry.