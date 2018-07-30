Central claim Beko League netball title

Central took down Waikato-Bay of Plenty in the finals of the Beko League played on Sunday afternoon. The back-to-back win was a grand spectacle with both teams vying for the victory.

With one of the top players, mid-courter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan rolling her ankle, it seemed as if Central may not have been able to pull it out.

The match began with both teams fighting for the lead in the hopes that they could win the league.

First-time finalists, Waikato-Bay of Plenty performing strongly in the first quarter and ahead by one at half-time, forcing Central coach, Pelesa Semu, to adjust her line-up.

Central's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Madeline Gordon says, "We were here for a reason, we were meant to be here and we just needed to throw everything at it. It wasn't the best start, but it's good to see all the girls get it."

A third-quarter blitz by Central, scoring a 21-6 goal run and stamping their mark on the game.

"I just don't think we adapted to what they brought in that second half and also the changes that were made and it just wasn't our day today," says Gordon.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty tried to claw their way back by rejigging their line-up, however it did little to abate the intensity of Central.

"Even though we didn't get the result today, I'm still prooud of our team," says Gordon.

The final score was 62-53 to Central securing them the title and bragging rights for the next year.