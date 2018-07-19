Central and local govt team up to improve youth employment

With one in eight under 25-year-olds out of work or education in Aotearoa, central and local government have made a new partnership to get more young people into work.

The Ministers of Local Government, Youth, Employment, and Building and Construction have signed the agreement with the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs.

It will be supported by other Government agencies, iwi and businesses and will initially focus on education, rangatahi mentoring, driver licensing and health.

Recent research shows the unemployment rate for Māori fell to 9.0 percent in 2017, compared with 11.9 percent a year earlier.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says even though unemployment is decreasing, one in eight under 25-year-olds remain out of work or education. By working together at all levels of government, we can provide real opportunities and pathways for our rangatahi."

Youth Minister Peeni Henare says, “This partnership will open doors for rangatahi to develop leadership skills, and create opportunities to share their experiences, practise new strategies, and demonstrate leadership at a local level.”

Work will first focus on supporting local employment initiatives including He Poutama Rangatahi and the Provincial Growth Fund.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the agreement is another example of central and local government partnering to improve outcomes in local communities.