Catching up with Miromoda supreme Māori designer Misty Ratima

To cap off NZ Fashion Week, we catch up with Miromoda's most recent supreme winner of indigenous Māori design, Misty Ratima. This year, her collection highlighted her female influences and the designer hopes to feature in her own show one day.

Misty Ratima hails from Rongomaiwahine and her collection was personally inspired by her family.

"My collection is called Matariki-Ahunga-Nui. It talks about kai (food), family gatherings and all those things pertaining to Matariki. However, my work is heavily focussed on women as I have three daughters of my own, I also have strong women in my family so it celebrates them."

She recently showcased eight different types of clothing to a live audience of around 800 people.

"I think we've exceeded all expectations for our audience and I think this is awesome to show our people that Māori designers have a unique and contemporary take on fashion."

"I want to set up an online business where I can sell all my things. This is one of my many passions outside of teaching te reo Māori."

Just like other successful Māori fashion designers, Ratima has high hopes.

"This is the first year Adrienne Whitewood has held her own show. I would like that someday."

Ratima hopes to launch her own clothing label called Cool to Kohu after Fashion Week.