Cape to Bluff fundraising ride for Lifeline

Arikinui Gerrard is embarking on a journey to bike from Rerenga Wairua to the Bluff to raise money for Lifeline.

At a trying time in Arikinui's life, Lifeline provided the help and support he needed so he's decided to return the favour.

With donations from community members across the country, he has collected the resources he needs for this trip.

Arikinui says he hopes this journey will encourage others in need to seek support.

"Really want to help out people in Aotearoa that's struggling and show them you can do anything that you want."

He says, "I'll be biking 2,100 kilometres and it's going to be hard, it's going to be mentally tough but yeah I just feel like I need to do something."