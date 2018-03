Advocacy group People Against Prisons will hold candlelight vigils at respective prisons around the country to memorialise suicide deaths in prisons.



This comes after the death of Kaine Morrell last month, at the age of just 18.

The spokesperson for the group, Emily Rākete says that if mental health services had reached out to assist Morrell, he'd still be here today.

Some well-known Māori figures including legal scholar Moana Jackson will speak at the vigil in Dunedin.