Campaign to raise $100k for victims of domestic violence

Today marks the start of Light it Orange week, a nationwide campaign working to raise $100,000 to help victims of family violence.

The campaign is run by the domestic abuse service provider, Shine, and throughout the week schools, workplaces, and clubs are set to get involved.

Shine spokesperson Holly Carrington says, “Family violence is an epidemic. With one in three women experiencing it in their lifetime and so many children being affected, it’s likely that someone you know has been hurt, scared or abused by a partner or family member.”

As well as that, 90,000 children in Aotearoa are exposed to family violence each year, a child is killed by a family member every five-and-a-half weeks and police attend a family violence incident every four-and-a-half minutes.

Carrington says there are a range of ways to get involved in the campaign, from planning a small activity or making an online donation.

“People also love to dress up in orange, eat orange food and decorate their home, school or office," she says.

During the weekend people took part in Auckland's Round the Bays fun run on Sunday to raise funds.

Money raised through Light It Orange in Auckland will support children who are traumatised by family violence.

Outside Auckland, donations will fund Shine’s free domestic abuse Helpline, available to adults and children experiencing abuse, or to anyone who suspects a friend, family member, colleague or neighbour needs Shine’s support.