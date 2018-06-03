Calls to prioritise indigenous peoples health

New Zealand is calling on the World Health Organization (WHO) and governments to prioritise health improvements for indigenous people worldwide. Health professionals say poor data and resources for cancer diagnosis and treatment for indigenous communities is impacting on survival rates.

Research conducted by the University of Otago shows poorer Māori cancer survival rates to non-Māori. A situation that's also reflected around the world.

Bridget Robson, Associate Dean Māori at the University of Otago, says, "If we want a Tino Rangatiratanga approach across all nations, indigenous peoples have to have their own data to find out what's going on for them and what the Government's are doing to support them or not."

Over 150 cancer experts and indigenous health experts across the Tasman and the Pacific have now published an open letter calling on the WHO and governments to take heed of the issue.

Professor Dianne Sarfati says lack of effective cancer prevention strategies, diagnosis, and treatment for indigenous peoples is a leading issue. What she says boils down to institutional racism.

"The general pattern is indigenous peoples have poorer survival for most cancers. There seems to be a lot of drivers for that but some of those relate to the way that health systems work so we're really interested in improving health systems so they work really well for indigenous peoples."

Sarfati and Robson look to raise more awareness on the issue at the World Indigenous Cancer Conference in Canada next year.