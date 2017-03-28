Call for urgent review of prison officer safety

Labour MP Kelvin Davis has accused the Department of Corrections of failing to keep prison officers safe.

Private details of six prison officers at Paremoremo Prison, were found in two cells last week. The information was allegedly supplied by a prisoner’s lawyer.

Speaking to Māori Television’s Kawe Korero show tonight, Davis demanded the lawyer be reprimanded and is demanding an urgent review by Corrections.

“I am really angry with the lawyer who passed on this information to his clients. That wasn't right. The department should reprimand that lawyer for passing on this information to his clients,” said Davis.

The discovered documents allegedly outlined private details, including home addresses. The prisoners reportedly had gang affiliations Black Power and Killer Beez.

Davis, who is the Labour Spokesperson for Corrections, said he did not believe the six prison officers were safe from prisoner backlash.

“They could very well take it out on them and their families. This is a big thing. This is not something that can be reviewed in one or two weeks. It needs to happen now. There's a reason why these prisoners have received these details,” he said.