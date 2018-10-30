Call for "Māori positive ageing"

There is a call for attention to focus on "Māori positive ageing" as the number of older Māori is set to double over a short period.

How to support the growing number of older Māori is the focus of a new editorial "Māori Positive Ageing" by The University of Otago. In the next 20 years, the number of Māori aged 65-plus is expected to more than double.

The authors note that these health disparities result from differences over time in the access to factors like education, employment opportunities, and affordable and quality housing.