Brooklyn Battle legacy continues

The family of a Whanganui boy who lost his battle with cancer in 2012 is continuing his legacy through an annual touch tournament, raising awareness and funds for the families of children battling cancer.

Brooklyn's brother Raekahu Bennett-Hati says, "This is an opportunity for anyone who has a sibling or anyone that's going through cancer, it's a good opportunity to start up something to show how much love you have for them."

Brooklyn's Dad, Dominic Patea says, "For our son B-Man, this sport was one of his favourites."

Thirty-nine teams gathered in Whanganui to take part in the Brooklyn Battle, a Touch tournament with a cause.

Some participants and supporters share their thoughts on the event:

"This is a great event."

"It's not just about the sports, it's about supporting those who are struggling with cancer."



"It's a fun tournament for everyone to play touch and it's fun to watch as well."



"It's a really good cause."

Ngareta and Dominic Patea have set up the Brooklyn's Love foundation to support other families of children living with illness.

Dominic Patea says, "The biggest thing for us is supporting the parents of the children, those who are in the same position as we were."

Ngareta Patea says, "It's about creating relationships and raising awareness about the cause."

The tournament is in its 7th year and has grown in popularity, the Patea family hope this trend continues into the future.