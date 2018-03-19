Brian Tamaki opens up about his violent childhood.

Kua puta ngā kōrero i te kaiwhakau o te hāhi, i a Brian Tamaki me ngā āhuatanga taihara o tōna whakatipuranga. Ko tāna ki te hōtaka o Native Affairs, he kino ake tōna whakatipuranga i tā te kiriata o Once Were Warriors. Heoi, i murua ngā hara a tōna Pāpā mō ngā mahi tūkino, ā, kua tau te puehu i waenga i rāua.

E ai ki a Aroha Awarau, te kaiuiui i a Tamaki ki a Kawekōrero, ka kitea i tētahi taha māhaki o te tangata tautohenga nei.

“This is the first time we heard him talk about issues, like how he handled the violence growing up in his home, and also the redemption. He forgave his father around the same time he became a Christian and found God, so that is a big part of who Brian Tamaki is today.”

Hai tā Awawrau, ka noho piri tahi a Brian rāua ko tōna hoa wahine, a Hannah. I tūtaki te tokorua nei i a rāua e tamariki ana,14 te pakeke o Brian, 11 te pakeke o Hannah.

“It’s a love story between Brian and Hannah. They had children, they got married and they founded firstly a church in Te Awamutu in 1984 and then Destiny twenty years ago in Auckland.”

Ka kōrero a Brian rāua ko Hannah Tamaki ki a Native Affairs 8pm hai te pō nei ki runga i a Whakaata Māori, Rāhina, 19 o Poutūterangi.

Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki has spoken out about how he survived his violent upbringing. Speaking to Native Affairs, Tamaki says his upbringing was “worse than Once Were Warriors.” But he eventually forgave his father for the violence and now they have a great relationship.

“The change was that Dad became interested in us boys, he wanted to talk about heart issues.”

Aroha Awarau, the journalist who spoke to Tamaki, told Kawekōrero Reporters, the revealing interview shows a vulnerable side to the controversial figure.

“This is the first time we heard him talk about issues, like how he handled the violence growing up in his home, and also the redemption. He forgave his father around the same time he became a Christian and found God, so that is a big part of who Brian Tamaki is today.”

Awarau also says Brian has always had his wife, Hannah, by his side. The couple met as children in Tokoroa when Brian was 14 and Hannah 11.

“It’s a love story between Brian and Hannah. They had children, they got married and they founded firstly a church in Te Awamutu in 1984 and then Destiny twenty years ago in Auckland.”

Brian and Hannah Tamaki speak to Native Affairs at 8pm on Māori Television Monday, March 19.