Breaking the cycle for kids in care

With just under four hours to go, Mana Williams-Eade has nearly reached his goal of pedalling on his stationary bike for 6,300 minutes. This figure signifies the total number of children who are currently in care in New Zealand.

He's now been pedaling since Monday and hopes to finish at around 4pm today.

To add to the special occasion it's also WIliams-Eade's 21st birthday today. His whānau have joined him and will help him celebrate at the completion of the event.

Williams-Eade is cycling for one minute for each of the 6,300 children and young people in care to raise awareness about their plight.

He says the public often view children in care as statistics but they each have a story.

The keen cyclist, who himself grew up in care, is passionate about the well-being of children. He says he made an effort to train hard for the special event.

As well as general cycling training, he's done "two spin sessions a day for the last four months" and says getting on the bike for the challenge is great fun.

The public can watch the challenge live here.

WATCH MORE

Cycling for tamariki challenge passes halfway mark: