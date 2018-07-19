Booze-free NZers raise $420k to fight cancer

Sober New Zealanders throughout Dry July have raised almost half a million dollars for people affected by cancer.

Social media personality Leah Pao has given up alcohol in honour of her own family members who’ve battled with the disease.

"My mum's sister passed away of lung cancer. My mum's uncle- who is pretty much like my grandad- also passed away from bowel cancer. Being sober for a month isn't anything compared to losing loved ones or watching people you love go through that."

6,075 New Zealanders have raised more than $420,000 dollars this Dry July. Pao has managed to raise twelve hundred so far.

"I only have $300 left with eleven days to go which I think is totally achievable. To be honest, I want to smash that target, I'm not just going to be content with $1,500- I'm going to try to make the most."

It hasn't been easy but she's come up with ways to balance a busy social life while remaining sober.

"I'm sober but I don't want to be the awkward person that's just standing there boring- so I just vibe off the energy."

It’s been to the benefit of her friends who've gained a designated driver for the month.

"I've been sober driving my crazy friends and it's just so funny watching, being on the other end."

Pao’s close friend Hanalei Temese says, "I'm just really proud of my sissy and I think it's a great cause. I literally did not believe that she'd be able to pull something off like this.”

Since Dry July launched here in 2012, 23,000 people have gone dry and $3.2mil has been raised. There are just under two weeks remaining for this year's challenge.