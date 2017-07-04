Boil water notice issued for Whirinaki

The Whirinaki water supply has today been chlorinated and a Boil Water Notice issued after low levels of e-Coli were found in the network.

The Boil Water Notice has been issued to the 280 properties that are connected to the Council-run Whirinaki water supply.

Hastings District Council water services manager Brett Chapman says the instruction to boil water would stay in place until further notice.

The notices were being hand-delivered to all properties this afternoon and the information had been sent to Panpac and Contact Energy for sharing with staff.

Council started chlorinating the supply when the results were received today and that would also continue until further notice. The system was being flushed to ensure the chlorine had reached all parts of the system.

The e-Coli results were found in the reticulation system not in the aquifer source, and samples taken at the treatment plant were clear.

The 2 cfu reading is at the lower end of detection, says Mr Chapman. “But any e-Coli reading is not acceptable, hence the Boil Water Notice and chlorination.”

Council is working with the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board in terms of the response and advice to affected residents.

Investigations into potential causes would be carried out once Council had ensured the safety of the water supply.