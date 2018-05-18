Black Power gangs talk family violence

Black Power gangs from the lower north island are gathering in Napier this weekend to address family violence and drug addiction. Anti-P campaigner, Denis O'Reilly is a lifetime member of Black Power who is opposed to gangs selling methamphetamine.

“The fact of the matter is you don’t end up making money from selling drugs, you end up in jail, you end up dead or you end up soul-less”

He says P addiction is leading to family violence among gang members who will be encouraged to use the E Tu Whānau model.

“The approach draws on Māori values such as aroha and whanaungatanga and the practices of korero and awhi to overcome our weakness and build on our strengths.”

Black Power members will be exposed to Skyped interviews with some of the biggest drug cartel in North America.

“We’ll be skyping in an interview with Brian O’Day who was one of the biggest cocaine dealers in Canada who has garnered great insight into drug prevention over the years.”

Author John Wareham who has written best-sellers, working with high-security prisoners and sexual abuse will offer gang members tools and strategies about how to transform the criminal mindset. O’Reilly believes there are economic opportunities for gangs and it’s centred on team instinct.

“We’re strong on gangs but we want to be fruit-picking gangs, work gangs, forestry gangs and gangs building homes. Work is constructed for individuals but you may not be confident and skilled so we want to tackle this one van load at a time and approach this as a team, a team of 7. 2 reserves, a captain from in the team as well as a coach and manager, it’s a van load.”

In response to gang violence and drug abuse, he quotes the prime minister and says, “I’d rather be someone who aspires to do something positive than be a skeptic who’s proved right. There will always be skeptics who know the price of everything and the value of nothing.