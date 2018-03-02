Black Ferns set to get paid

New Zealand’s women’s rugby team, the Black Ferns, are finally set to be paid for the first time, followed by New Zealand Rugby announcing a record profit of $33.4 million for 2017.

It comes following calls for pay equality between professional male and female rugby players, especially after the success of the Black Ferns at last year’s Women’s World Cup.

The team has won the Cup five years in a row and NZR chief executive Steve Tew has hinted he’s looking into creating contracts for the women.

“The women’s programme is growing highlighted by the performances of the Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens in 2017, and we are implementing the outcomes of our Respect and Responsibility Review,” he says.

It is understood expenses such as travel, accommodation and equipment for the Black Ferns were previously covered under sponsorship, but this will be the first time the athletes will receive professional contracts.

NZR’s record profit follows the financial windfall from the British and Irish Lions 10-match tour, which profited $40 million.

“The DHL New Zealand Lions Series generated massive interest both here in New Zealand and globally and that’s reflected in the numbers, but it needs to be put in the context of being a one-in-twelve-year-event,” Tew says.

According to a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment report the Series directly contributed $245 million to the country’s GDP.

Further financial information will be released at a New Zealand Rugby Union meeting in April.