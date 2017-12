The Auckland City Mission hosted the country's biggest Christmas feast today bringing Christmas Day luxuries to hundreds of struggling families who would otherwise go without.

One attendee is a solo parent to her grandchild and says, "It's a big blessing, there's food we can't afford like ham, have you seen the price of it? And with all our moko's. Today they've given me the lunchtime with my sister and my little moko."

Hundreds of volunteers spent their Christmas running the charity lunch which has become an annual commitment for many dedicated volunteers.

One volunteer told Te Kāea, "This is the least we could do, this is only for a few hours on Christmas morning, and we head home afterwards to what really is a luxury meal and we honestly couldn't justify doing anything else."

New Zealand music icon Annie Crummer is a regular performer at the event and says that every year she's reminded of the huge struggle the festive season can be for many families.

"If we can bring joy to people in one day, hopefully, that will just amplify throughout that year for them."

The Haitana family fusion haka group Toka Tū also performed to the crowd of more than 2000 people and delivered gifts they'd collected by donation over the past few weeks.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa descendent Te Kerera Haitana says, "This is a time to share the love because once upon a time our family were in a similar situation."

The Auckland City Mission served up 300kg of ham, 2,000 chicken drumsticks, and 300kg of potatoes, with jelly and ice cream for dessert. Guests also received a gift before going home.