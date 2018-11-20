Topics: Arts, Rereātea - Midday News

Artist raised in Wales reconnects to her Māori roots

By Online News - Rereātea

Nerys Baker received the Ngā Manu Pīrere Award as an emerging Māori artist at this year's Waka Toi Awards. 

Baker had a childhood split between New Zealand and Wales which made it difficult for her to connect with her roots.

But art has helped her engage with her taha Māori, as she said on Kawekōrero last night. 

"Going into mahi toi it's been really good learning the background to my art and background to my culture. 

"Discovering who you are through art- it's really a cultural identity thing," she says.

WATCH more here.

