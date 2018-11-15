Ardern raises human rights issues at East Asia Summit

By Talisa Kupenga

The Prime Minister wraps-up meetings with East Asia Summit leaders today in Singapore on the back of discussions with Australia, Myanmar, Thailand, the USA and China. This comes in the lead up to the Asia Pacific Economic forum in Papua New Guinea this weekend.

Ardern raised human rights issues and talked to the NZ-China free trade agreement upgrade among other hot topics with Chinese Premiere Li Keqiang.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters arrived on Wednesday night to join Ardern at the summit.
 

