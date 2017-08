Māori composers have been named as finalists for the Maioha APRA Silver Scrolls award.

The Maioha award honours Māori composers for their extraordinary use and acknowledgement of te reo.

The Māori composers who have been name are:

Alien Weaponry for the Raupatu song, as well as Maisey Rika for the song, Tōku Mana.

Composer Kingi Kiriona says, "It delights my heart to see the list of finalists."