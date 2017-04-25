ANZAC Day 2017 News Bytes - Midday

Te Kāea brings you the latest news for ANZAC Day 2017 as we cross live to the remembrance ceremonies taking place across the country.

Today marks the end of an era for the Heretaunga branch of the 28th Māori Battalion, who have just held their final parade at Ruahapia Marae in Hawke’s Bay.

It was an extra special dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum as fallen veteran Francis Toko attended his final dawn parade with his whanau.

Reporter Heta Gardiner in Wellington as he speaks with Prime Minister Bill English who has attended his first ANZAC remembrance ceremonies as Prime Minister of Aotearoa at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

A Māori contingent from the New Zealand Defence Force is currently in Gallipoli where they will acknowledge those who lost their lives on the battlefield. They spoke of their experience visiting a place close to Chunuk Bair, where their ancestor died at war.

For the duration of the day, Kawe Kōrero will be broadcasting shout-outs from the New Zealand Defence Force on Māori TV and at 2:30pm we'll cross live to ANZAC Cove for the dawn service.

Te Kāea will bring up-to-date coverage of ANZAC day proceedings throughout the day on Māori Television.