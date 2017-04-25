ANZAC Day 2017 News Bytes - 8:00am

Hundreds have gathered at the Auckland Museum this morning to commemorate and pay homage to ANZAC soldiers.

The annual service began with an opening karanga by Ngāti Whātua's Celeste Hawke. This was followed by one of the most poignant moments of the service, where veterans marched to the forecourt of the museum, wearing an array of medals and remembering those who sacrificed their lives for us.

There was a strong presence of children at this morning's service. Mokopuna of those who served in the war were also present, bearing medals in honour of their loved ones.

Te Kāea crossed to reporters who attended respected dawn services around the country.

Te Kāea will bring up-to-date coverage of ANZAC day proceedings throughout the day on Māori Television.