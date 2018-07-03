Another revised offer presented to nurses to avoid strike

District Health Boards have given the New Zealand Nurses Organisation a revised offer for its members to consider over the coming week, in a bid to avoid a 24-hour strike.

The NZNO initially had two strikes planned for nurses, midwives and healthcare assistant union members this Thursday, July 5 and next Thursday, July 12.

The strike planned for this Thursday was called off last week after the union received an updated offer from District Health Boards around pay and working conditions.

DHB spokesperson Helen Mason is pleased the NZNO has taken the revised offer to its members to consider in detail.



“The revised offer means more people will receive pay rises, there are increased commitments to addressing workforce issues and a firm undertaking to implement the outcome of the pay equity discussions with the NZNO.”

Last month the NZNO rejected the largest offer made by DHBs to nurses and midwives since their staff pay jolt 14 years ago under the last Labour-led government.

The half a billion dollar offer included pay rises of nine percent over the next 15 months, a one-off payment of $2,000 dollars and a two percent increase in staffing.

NZNO manager Cee Payne said the offer failed to specify how and when outcomes will be implemented creating uncertainty for members.



Mason says, “We hope nurses will look carefully at the revised offer, which reflects NZNO members’ strong feedback.”

Meanwhile, DHBs are continuing to plan for the second strike that is scheduled from 7am next Thursday.