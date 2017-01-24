Animal welfare groups still push for rodeo ban

Animal rights group SAFE continues their quest to ban rodeo in New Zealand after footage emerged of animals being electrically shocked at the mid-northern rodeo in Whangarei this month, in what it says is cruelty to animals.

"One of the rodeo employees shocking young calves with an electric prod and that is contrary to the rodeo code of welfare and even those codes give very scant protection to the animals involved," Marianne Macdonald, Campaigns Officer SAFE for Animals.

Ministry for Primary Industries will investigate any possible breaches of the Rodeo Code of Welfare, "Those animals are fearful they're stressed and you see them trying to climb out of the pens before their let out to perform you see them falling over they don't want to be there it's really animal cruelty and it's purely for entertainment," says Macdonald.

President of the mid-northern Rodeo Noel Upton did not want to make any comment at all on footage or claims of animal cruelty.

"We've done recent polls which show 59 per cent of people in support of a ban there was a petition given to parliament last year of 62,000 people who signed to get a ban on rodeo we know we've got the public support and we need to end rodeo."

Despite that petition being handed over to parliament rodeo was not outlawed in New Zealand with at least 35 New Zealand Rodeo Cowboy Association (NZRCA) sanctioned events happening throughout the season.