Anika Moa reassures fans she's on the mend

Talk show host and singer/songwriter Anika Moa has lost 75 percent of her hearing following a rupture to her ear that led to an ear infection.

The songstress told her Facebook followers today, “I just want to reassure people that I'm on the mend and the doctors don't think that there won't be any long-term effects.”

Moa says she went to bed on Sunday night and woke up with a sharp pain which turned into a full on ear ache which then turned into severe pain.

“It’s been a rough week with a really painful and scary ear infection and burst eardrum.”

“If anything, being slightly deaf is food for when the wife is nagging and the toddler is screaming because I can’t hear them (laughs).”

Moa has been sent messages of support and right now, has some pretty intense sleeping to do.

The songstress expects to recover soon and continue with plans to tour at the end of September.