All Blacks young bloods

Blues winger Rieko Ioane has been named in the All Blacks squad to face France, while Nehe Milner-Skudder makes a return after along recover from injury. And Chief's halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi is one of three debutants in the squad.

A strategy has been formulated to develop the newbies in the side.

Nehe Milner-Skuder of Tapuika and Ngāti Porou descent has been recalled even with other players waiting in the wings.

This week, Akira Ioane has also been welcomed into the camp to train as possible cover for the flankers.