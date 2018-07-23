All Blacks Sevens win World Cup

All Blacks Sevens celebrate the victory.

The All Blacks Sevens have claimed victory after beating England in the Sevens World Cup final today, which means both New Zealand teams will return home as back-to-back champions.

The All Black Sevens had an epic start to the game with Sione Molia scoring two tries in the first half.

In the second half, Akuila Rokolisoa scored followed by Trael Joass, ending the game with a final score of 31 - 12.

All Blacks Sevens perform their victory haka.

Kiwi player Tim Mikkelson said his team did well to beat the English.

“We knew coming into this it was going to be tough. We were tested there.”

He gave credit to the team's coaching staff for the win.

The team has now joined their female counterparts, the Black Ferns, in securing the World Cup after also winning gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.