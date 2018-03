Māori Thrash Metal band Alien Weaponry's brand new single "Holding my Breath" will debut on one of America's legendary hard rock radio stations.

The song will hit the airwaves tomorrow on WSOU in New York.

The band is rising to fame overseas, this counts as another success story for the trio.

Late last year it was announced that they will perform at the Metaldays Festival in Slovenia.

The first ever New Zealand band to do so.