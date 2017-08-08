Alien Weaponry to rock the Lower North Island

The earth will tremble next week when thrash metal band Alien Weaponry perform in Palmerston North (Aug 18) and Wellington (Aug 19). The shows are part of the band’s Trembling Earth tour to promote their new single, Rū Ana Te Whenua, which was released a month ago.



“Rū Ana Te Whenua was supposed to be our first single,” says bass player Ethan Trembath. “But when we won Rockquest and Pacifica Beats, we had obligations to fulfill, and it was great that we got funding to record more songs, so even though it’s been a long wait, it has worked out well.”



The video for Rū Ana Te Whenua has had three quarters of a million views on Facebook since its release on June 30; the song was no. 1 on the Spotify NZ Viral Top 50 chart for two weeks running; and it reached no. 2 on the worldwide iTunes Metal chart – just below Iron Maiden’s ‘Run to the Hills.’



“We have been blown away by the support and comments from people in New Zealand and other parts of the world,” says lead guitarist and singer Lewis de Jong (15).



Rū Ana Te Whenua is about the de Jong brothers’ ancestor, Te Ahoaho, who fought in the historic battle at Gate Pā (Tauranga). In the 1864 battle, 230 Māori dug themselves into the hilltop at Pukehinahina and withstood the heaviest artillery bombardment the British army has ever delivered, resulting in a crushing defeat for the 1700 strong British forces and changing the course of history.



“When we were younger our Dad would tell us stories about all sorts of events and battles as we were driving places,” says Lewis. “At the time, we didn’t pay that much attention, but now we incorporate those stories into our music.”



On Friday August 18 they will perform at The Royal, Palmerston North. Tickets $20 at the door or $15 pre-sales on Eventfinda



On Saturday August 19 Alien Weaponry will perform at Valhalla, Wellington. Door sales only.



See www.alienweaponry.com for more information.