Three finalists have been announced in this year's Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award for Dairy.

Mathew Pooley, Cheyenne Wilson and Harepaora Ngaheu were chosen.

They all manage their respective farms in different parts of the country.

The Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award was first held in 2012 and is designed to recognise talented up-and-coming young Māori farmers.

It also encourages young Māori to make farming a career choice and to showcase the talent pool that exists within Māori.