Topic: Elections

Advance votes exceed 1 million

By Online News - Rereātea

More than 1 million people have cast an advance vote in this year's election.

The final tally of people who voted early this year is 1240740 compared to a total of 717579 in the 2014 election.

Voting booths have closed and the total number of advance votes are being counted. 

According to the Electoral Commission enrolment levels across the country improved, with more than three million people enrolled.

The most popular places in terms of advanced voting were major shopping malls which included Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton, Albany Westfield in Auckland, the Wellington City Library, Riccarton Westfield in Christchurch and the Rotorua Central Mall had the highest amount of traffic.

