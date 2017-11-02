$845k Marsden funding awarded to research last known Māori sail

By Leah Te Whata

A group of researchers are setting out to study what is believed to be the only remaining Māori sail. Māori textiles scholar Dr Catherine Smith says the research will enhance knowledge about how voyaging occurred.

Te Rā is the last known Māori sail to ever exist. Marsden Funds is supporting research into its construction and use.

Māori textiles scholar Dr Catherine Smith says, "I'm working together with Donna Campbell and Ranui Ngarimu to examine everything about the sail which is held at the British Museum currently."

Knowledge of Māori weaving techniques, DNA analysis and microscopy will be used to provide insights into the sail.

"Bringing together that weaving knowledge, bringing together plant materials i.d, identifying the feathers, the skin on the sail and really documenting its structure, then we've got a whole package that we can bring that information back to New Zealand."

Dr Smith says the information gathered through this research will be useful to those who are interested in the revitalisation of traditional voyaging.

"The more we embed that knowledge in its cultural context, the more that we explore the relationship between things like Te Rā and the place they came from, we can only enhance our knowledge about how voyaging occurred and the importance of voyaging."

The Marsden Fund has dedicated $845,000 over three years to the project.

More in National

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community