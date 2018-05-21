$7mil to support Māori landowners

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia has revealed a $7mil contingency fund for the Whenua Māori Programme to support Māori landowners, as part of Budget 2018.

The funding will support the design, establishment and on-going delivery of services for owners of Māori freehold land.

“Unlocking the potential from whenua for whānau is a critical part of achieving the government’s vision of a thriving regional Aotearoa,” says Mahuta.

She says the funding can be drawn down once Cabinet has had an opportunity to consider options for responding to the challenges associated with Māori freehold land and agreed on a way forward.

The minister says the funding could provide opportunities for Māori landowners to network and share knowledge. It could also provide them with improved access to information, research, specialist skills and technical experts.

Further investment in the Whenua Māori Programme will be subject to future Cabinet decisions.