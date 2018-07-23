4000 govt staff to strike again today

Up to 4000 government workers will walk off the job for a second strike today to protest against pay levels and work hours.

The Public Service Association members at Inland Revenue and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment members called a strike earlier this month, but they were unable to reach an agreement with their employers.

At the time of the first strike, PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay said, “We’re asking for fair pay systems and a modest across-the-board pay increase, but both employers have refused - and MBIE even suggested staff work longer hours for the same pay."

PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk said members were at the end of their tether.

"Our members take their jobs very seriously and they’re trying desperately to keep the system on track while Inland Revenue presses ahead with its Business Transformation project which will see one in three staff let go by 2021.”

The strike will go from 1pm to 3pm today.