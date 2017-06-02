2017 Vodafone Pacific Music Awards - Full Results

It was a night full of vibrant Pacific sound and colour, the 2017 Vodafone Pacific Music Awards honoured top Kiwi artists for their efforts over the past year and beyond.

Kings - Kingdon Te Itinga Chapple-Wilson (Tūhoe, Te Arawa) came away with four Tuis last night, including Best Pacific Male Artist, Best Urban Artist, Best Producer and Best Radio Airplay awards.

Samoan-Indian songstress Aaradhna also won big again at the Awards night, taking Best Pacific Female Artist, Best Pacific Song, Best Pacific Music Album and Best Pacific Music Video.

Other notable winners include Three Houses Down, Olivia Fo'ai and her father Opetaia Fo'ai for their work on the Disney film, Moana, and Brother Love who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

2017 FINALISTS & WINNERS:



2017 Vodafone Pacific Music Awards

Radio 531PI Best Pacific Group

Three Houses Down feat. General Fiyah – ‘Love & Affection’

Tomorrow People – ‘Writings on the Wall’

Unity Pacific – ‘Blackbirder Dread’

Winner: Three Houses Down feat. General Fiyah – ‘Love & Affection’

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist

KINGS – ‘KINGS EP’

Savage – ‘Zooby Doo’

Tommy Nee – ‘Colorblind’

Winner: KINGS - 'KINGS EP'

Virgin Australia Best Pacific Female Artist Award

Aaradhna – ‘Brown Girl’

La Coco – ‘Love & Other Things’

Olivia Foa’i – ‘Tulou Tagaloa’

Winner: Aaradhna - Brown Girl

Niu FM Best Pacific Urban Artist

KINGS – ‘KINGS EP’

SWIDT - ‘SWIDT vs Everybody’

Three Houses Down feat. General Fiyah – ‘Love & Affection’

Winner: KINGS - 'KINGS EP'

APRA Best Pacific Song

Aaradhna – ‘Brown Girl’ (Written by Aaradhna Patel)

KINGS – ‘Don’t Worry Bout’ It’ (Written by Kings)

Opetaia Foa’i – ‘We Know The Way’ (Written by Opetaia Foa’i and Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Winner: Aaradhna – ‘Brown Girl’ (Written by Aaradhna Patel)

Recorded Music NZ Best Pacific Music Album

Aaradhna – ‘Brown Girl’

KINGS – ‘KINGS EP’

Unity Pacific – ‘Blackbirder Dread’

Winner: Aaradhna – ‘Brown Girl’

SunPix Best Pacific Language

Annie Grace – ‘Loimata o le Fiafia’

Olivia Foa’i – ‘Tulou Tagaloa’

Vai Mahina/Sulata Foa’i-Amiatu, Matthew Ineleo – ‘An Innocent Warrior’

Winner: Olivia Foa’i – ‘Tulou Tagaloa’

Auckland Council Best Pacific Gospel Artist

Annie Grace – ‘Unchangeable Love’

La Coco – ‘Love & Other Things’

Revere – ‘Groove Thing’

Winner: Annie Grace – ‘Unchangeable Love’

NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video

Aaradhna – ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ (Directed by Sophie Findlay)

Parri$ – ‘Friday’ (Directed by Parris Goebel)

Three Houses Down feat. General Fiyah – ‘Love & Affection’ (Directed by Samson Rambo)

Winner: Aaradhna – ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ (Directed by Sophie Findlay)

Flava Best International Pacific Artist

J Boog – ‘Rose Petals’

Kylie Auldist – ‘Family Tree’

CRSB – ‘Evolution of Love’

Winner: J Boog – ‘Rose Petals’

MAINZ Best Producer

KINGS – ‘KINGS EP’

La Coco – ‘Love & Other Things’ (Produced by Dee Letoa)

SWIDT - ‘SWIDT vs Everybody’ (Produced by SmokeyGotBeatz)

Winner: KINGS - 'KINGS EP'

NZ On Air Radio Airplay Award

Winner: KINGS - 'KINGS EP'

Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Brother Love

Phillip Fuemana Award, Most Promising Artist

Winner: Tommy Nee

Vodafone Peoples Choice Best Pacific Artist Award

Winner: Three Houses Down feat. General Fiyah – ‘Love & Affection’

Special Recognition Award - Outstanding Achievement

Winner: Opetaia Foa’i

More on the awards night can be found on the Pacific Music Awards website.