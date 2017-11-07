2017 Ngā Tohu Reo Māori finalists announced

Finalists in the annual Ngā Tohu Reo Māori Awards have been announced.

Twenty-three finalists have been selected from more than 100 nominations, the highest number received since the awards began in 2004. This year’s ceremony to be hosted by the Commission and will be held at Te Papa on 24 November.

Māori Language Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says, "the awards are an important event in the Māori language calendar and as well as recognising initiatives and activities which took place during the year, are also an opportunity to acknowledge long-term commitment by individuals and groups to Māori language revitalisation."

Categories their respective finalists are listed below.

Mahi Toi me te Whakangahau (Arts/Entertainment)

Tūwharetoa FM

Waahuu Creations

Pāpāhotanga / Pāpāho (Broadcasting / Media)

Māori Television

Ngā Taonga Whitiāhua me Ngā Taonga Kōrero

Maui Television Productions

Pakihi (Business)

Kiwa Digital

Tauhoko (Trade Me)

Fletcher Construction Company and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito

Mātauranga (Education)

Kiwa Digital

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu

Kāwanatanga (Government)

South Waikato District Libraries

Watercare Services New Zealand

Qualifications Authority

Takitahi (Individual)

Jeremy Tātere MacLeod

Hiwi and Patricia Tauroa

Paraone Gloyne

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori Māori Language Week

Kensington Swan

Wackrow Williams and Davies Limited

Radio New Zealand

Rangatahi (Youth)