2017 Ngā Tohu Reo Māori finalists announced

Finalists in the annual Ngā Tohu Reo Māori Awards have been announced.
Twenty-three finalists have been selected from more than 100 nominations, the highest number received since the awards began in 2004. This year’s ceremony to be hosted by the Commission and will be held at Te Papa on 24 November.
Māori Language Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says, "the awards are an important event in the Māori language calendar and as well as recognising initiatives and activities which took place during the year, are also an opportunity to acknowledge long-term commitment by individuals and groups to Māori language revitalisation."
Categories their respective finalists are listed below.
Mahi Toi me te Whakangahau (Arts/Entertainment)
- Tūwharetoa FM
- Waahuu Creations
Pāpāhotanga / Pāpāho (Broadcasting / Media)
- Māori Television
- Ngā Taonga Whitiāhua me Ngā Taonga Kōrero
- Maui Television Productions
Pakihi (Business)
- Kiwa Digital
- Tauhoko (Trade Me)
- Fletcher Construction Company and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito
Mātauranga (Education)
- Kiwa Digital
- Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
- Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu
Kāwanatanga (Government)
- South Waikato District Libraries
- Watercare Services New Zealand
- Qualifications Authority
Takitahi (Individual)
- Jeremy Tātere MacLeod
- Hiwi and Patricia Tauroa
- Paraone Gloyne
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori Māori Language Week
- Kensington Swan
- Wackrow Williams and Davies Limited
- Radio New Zealand
Rangatahi (Youth)
- Maui Television Productions
- Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust
- Te Reo Wainene o Tua and Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa National Library