19 confirmed dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert

19 people have been confirmed dead and around 50 confirmed injured after reports of explosions at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they were called to the Manchester Arena with reports of explosions at around 10:35 pm.

Police have now also confirmed they are treating it as a terrorist incident.

They say emergency services are continuing to work at the scene and they are working towards establishing a number for anyone concerned about family members.

Social Media has been flooded with videos of people running and screaming from the concert after initial reports first began circulating.