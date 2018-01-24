11 countries set to sign TPP

The TPP has been renamed and is set to be signed by 11 countries.

MFAT says the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement has the potential to open up new export destinations for New Zealand businesses, create jobs, and help generate a better standard of living for all New Zealanders.

The breakthrough comes a year after US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal.

Japan's TPP Minister says Canada's opposition which prevented leaders signing the deal in Vietnam in November have now been eased.

The agreement will be signed in Chile next month.

Member countries include Japan, New Zealand, Canada and Australia, Mexico and Vietnam.