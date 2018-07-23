1 in 2 Kiwis can't afford to heat home

A nationwide survey commissioned by The Salvation Army found that close to one in two New Zealanders have gone without heating because of financial constraints in the past year.

The survey revealed a similar figure for those put off going to the doctor because they didn't have enough money.

National Practice Manager for The Salvation Army's welfare services, Jono Bell, says that while most New Zealanders are using a heat pump (47%) to warm their home this winter, one in ten are warming their home using just their oven or stove.

The survey of more than 1,000 respondents found that 16 percent also missed a rent or mortgage payment in the past year because they couldn't afford it.