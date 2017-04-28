World Champion woodchooper receives NZ Order of Merit

Ngāpuhi woodchopping legend Jason Wynyard has won over 200 world championships but being recognised as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit is a huge achievement for his sport.

The honour is not only his but also the many who have supported him.

The eight-time world champion says becoming a recipient of the New Zealand Order of Merit is not only an acknowledgement to the sport but also to his family.

He hopes to inspire future woodchoppers and the many youth from his hometown of Murupara.



The veteran woodchopper of Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi and Tainui hasn't stopped competing. He will be chasing 10 world titles and is currently two titles shy from achieving his goal.

Wynyard is back in training next week.