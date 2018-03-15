Where the pen never leaves the paper

There is an amazing couple who are getting social media fame for their ability to draw beautiful pictures, without the pen ever leaving the paper.
Sixty-five thousand people have now signed a petition calling for Sir Bob Jones' knighthood to be removed we speak with Renae Maihi who gathered names for the petition. Karleen Everitt Chairperson of the Economic Development Agency for Northland joins us to discuss the $17 million that will be administered by the government to help grow and develop Te Taitokerau.