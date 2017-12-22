West Auckland dentistry offers free dental care for Christmas

For the seventh year in a row Dentalcare in West Auckland is again offering free dental care this Christmas. The move has become a lifeline for people who struggle with dental costs.

Making the most of the opportunity, Sonny Ngātikaura (Kuki Airini) says, "Can't really afford it, especially bills these days, kids, rent, so you hold it off until this opportunity comes around."

Dr. Scott Waghorn has held a free dental day to give back to the community. The service included a free filling and/or teeth extraction for the first 70 people through the door as well as a free follow-up check-up and for those who missed out, a free check-up in the new year.

Capitalising on his chance to have his tooth removed, Munro Edwards (NgāPuhi) says, "I was talking to a lady just before and she said she paid like two spot, two or three hundred bucks last time, so it's good that he's doing it free and giving back to the community."

Owner of Dentalcare West, Dr. Scott Waghorn, "Well I'm very blessed and lucky to be able to do these sort of things I'm very well supported in the community I've got a great team so this is just like a little thing that we do we also do a lot of giving during the year as well but I just love the fact that I can do this sort of stuff so I'm very keen and happy to be able to do it."

For the 70 people who lined up early outside Dentalcare, this comes as a timely gift that helps to alleviate the financial pressure of the festive season.

"It's worth it, instead of paying $180.00 you just come in. The wait was pretty long, I got here at five in the morning just to get my place but it's worth it. You know I don't want to be in pain or anything so just to get it done is a blessing."

Dr. Waghorn says, "I hate the idea of someone eating their Christmas dinner and not really enjoying dinner and having some pain so I though well let's do it just before Christmas if they do have a sore tooth

or an aching piece of gum or something we can look after them and they can enjoy their Christmas turkey without pain.

Educating people from a younger age will help prevent dental health issues, he says.

"Māori, actually this is now the Pre-European time, had the strongest and best and most beautiful smiles there were, so we have the genetic potential to have the best teeth, the best health it's just about us putting in place so steps to assist. "

Dr. Waghorn is urging people to address their dental problems before they become major health issues.