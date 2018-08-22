Warriors to get back on track for Panthers

The Warriors are set to face off against the Panthers on Friday despite, their one-point loss over the weekend.

The Warriors are looking to get back on track this week.

Coach Stephen Kearney says, "What's most important for the individuals is they get their jobs done. Without doing that, if you don't stay in that moment, all the rest really is irrelevant."

The Warriors went down in a nail-biter, losing 26-27 to the Bulldogs.

A plan is in place to improve their tactics with Kearney saying preparation is key.