Wallace Haumaha recognised for contribution to relationship between Māori and NZ Police

Assistant Commissioner Wallace Haumaha has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Police and Māori, Pacific and ethnic communities.

Wallace Haumaha is a familiar face at Māori events as a representative for the NZ Police and he’s been credited for leading and building the cross cultural capacity of the police in culturally complex situations.

He was also awarded the Queens Service Medal for Public Services in 1997.

Assistant Commissioner Haumaha’s work in facilitating partnerships within New Zealand’s ethnically diverse communities has been recognised both locally and internationally.

He was a key contributor to the partnership launch of “Turning the Tide”, a Whānau Ora Crime and Crash Prevention Strategy aimed at reducing incarceration rates for Māori.

Haumaha established the first Memorandum of Understanding between Police and 14 iwi groups in the Bay of Plenty District. He also helped establish an MOU with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa to launch a Police Career Preparation Programme for Māorr, Pacific and ethnice people.

He was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Māori in 2014 and has supported the Commissioner of Police on the development of crime prevention advice to reduce the over-representation of Māori in the criminal justice system.